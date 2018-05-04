Quantcast
Home / National / DNA match sought to Zodiac Killer after break in other case

DNA match sought to Zodiac Killer after break in other case

By: Associated Press May 4, 2018

Northern California detectives still trying to identify the infamous Zodiac Killer who targeted victims in the late 1960s and taunted investigators with letters say they hope to try the same DNA-tracing technology recently used to arrest a suspect in another string of cold-case slayings — those blamed on the Golden State Killer. First, however, they have ...
