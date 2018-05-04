Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Greitens’ attorneys renew request for bench trial

Greitens’ attorneys renew request for bench trial

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press May 4, 2018

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are renewing a request to have a judge, not a jury, decide the felony invasion-of-privacy case against the embattled Republican governor.
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo