Judges hear free-speech argument in Zahnd case

Judges hear free-speech argument in Zahnd case

By: Jessica Shumaker May 4, 2018

Missouri Supreme Court arguments on May 1 in the case of Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric G. Zahnd quickly touched on a key defense: that Zahnd’s actions of publicly naming and criticizing prominent community members for supporting a man convicted of child sexual abuse constituted protected speech. “This attorney-discipline case is about a lot of things, ...
