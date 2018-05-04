Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Lawyers Association of St. Louis elections

Lawyers Association of St. Louis elections

By: Staff Report May 4, 2018

The Lawyers Association of St. Louis will hold elections from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10 at John D. McGurk’s Irish Pub in Soulard to confirm its 2018-2019 slate of officers. Candidates include: Justin D. Guerra, president-elect; Theresa A. Appelbaum, first vice president; Daniel B. Rousseau, second vice president; Jennine D. Adamek Moore, secretary; Jennifer ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo