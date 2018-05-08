Quantcast
UPDATE: $3.5 million judgment affirmed on appeal

UPDATE: $3.5 million judgment affirmed on appeal

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 8, 2018

The Court of Appeals Western District on May 1 affirmed a $3.5 million judgment that stemmed from a crash between a tractor-trailer truck and a farm tractor. A Jackson County jury initially awarded $6.3 million to Roger C. Ross for a permanent brain injury he suffered when a truck owned by Jeschke Ag Service struck him. ...
