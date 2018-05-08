Quantcast
Court affirms dismissal of claims tied to nuclear waste

By: Jessica Shumaker May 8, 2018

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed the dismissal of lawsuits against a company that handled nuclear waste in the St. Louis area during World War II and the Cold War, saying the plaintiffs exceeded the statute of limitations to bring their claims.
