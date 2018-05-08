Quantcast
Groups sue Ben Carson regarding delay of anti-segregation rule

Groups sue Ben Carson regarding delay of anti-segregation rule

By: Associated Press May 8, 2018

A group of advocacy organizations filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Housing and Urban Development and its secretary, Ben Carson, regarding his decision to delay an Obama-era rule intended to ensure that communities confront and address racial segregation. The suit filed by the National Fair Housing Alliance, Texas Appleseed and Texas Low Income Housing ...
