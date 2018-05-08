Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Ineffective assistance claims considered

Ineffective assistance claims considered

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 8, 2018

Missouri law requires the state to provide a lawyer to people who face civil commitment for sexually violent behavior. The Missouri Supreme Court on May 1 examined whether such defendants can challenge the representation that lawyer provided. In back-to-back arguments, a public defender for inmates Nicholas Grado and James Braddy argued that they had received ineffective ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo