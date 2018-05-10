Quantcast
Missouri 'revenge porn' bill advances amid Greitens scandal

Missouri ‘revenge porn’ bill advances amid Greitens scandal

By: Associated Press May 10, 2018

A proposal in the Missouri Legislature to outlaw "revenge porn" has gained momentum amid sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men across the country including a case close to home — the one involving Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
