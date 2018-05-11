Quantcast
Applebee’s sues over closure of restaurant in profiling case

By: Associated Press May 11, 2018

Applebee's is suing a Kansas City-area franchise owner over the closure of a restaurant where two black women said they were falsely accused of not paying for meals in an earlier visit. The chain claimed "significant brand and reputational damage" from the "controversial and high-profile circumstances of the closure" of the restaurant at the Independence Center ...
