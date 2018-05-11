Quantcast
Glesner Fines named UMKC law dean

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 11, 2018

Barbara Glesner Fines has been named as the permanent dean of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.
