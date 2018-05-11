Quantcast
Whyte named to St. Louis bench

By: Staff Report May 11, 2018

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed Joseph P. Whyte as a circuit judge for the St. Louis Circuit Court. Whyte, who lives in St. Louis, is an attorney at the Edwardsville, Illinois offices of O’Connell, Tivin, Griffin & Burns. He focuses on toxic tort, environmental law and products-liability litigation. Whyte graduated from Saint Louis University School of ...
