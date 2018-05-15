Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Lawmakers push Greitens probe after charge dropped

Lawmakers push Greitens probe after charge dropped

By: Associated Press May 15, 2018

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens no longer faces a felony charge stemming from an extramarital affair, but a legislative panel signaled Tuesday that it's pushing forward with its own expanded investigation into a variety of allegations against the Republican governor.
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo