Lawyer: Guantanamo detainee denied motion to show art

Lawyer: Guantanamo detainee denied motion to show art

By: Associated Press May 15, 2018

A man accused of helping to plan the Sept. 11 attacks will not be allowed to publicly distribute art he makes in his cell at the Guantanamo Bay detention center after a judge denied a motion asking for Department of Defense restrictions to be lifted, one of his attorneys said on Monday. The ruling by a ...
