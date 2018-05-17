Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

By: Associated Press May 17, 2018

Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road sued the railroad Thursday for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific injuries. The lawsuits filed in state court allege that trains operated by the Canadian National Railway and its subsidiaries ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo