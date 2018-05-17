Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Suit: Homeless man jailed after trying to eat at Burger King

Suit: Homeless man jailed after trying to eat at Burger King

By: Associated Press May 17, 2018

Emory Ellis, a black homeless man in Boston, was hungry so he went to Burger King one morning in 2015. Instead of breakfast, Ellis got a ride to the police station and more than three months in jail after he was wrongfully accused of using counterfeit cash, he says. Now Ellis is suing the fast food ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo