Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Negligence : Joint Venture Contract –  Negligent Misrepresentation –  Equitable Relief

Negligence : Joint Venture Contract –  Negligent Misrepresentation –  Equitable Relief

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com May 18, 2018

Lonesome Dove Petroleum, Inc. v. Holt (MLW No. 71644/Case No. 16-3467 – 9 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Murphy, J.)

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo