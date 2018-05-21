Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / 8th Circuit finds for UPS in disability-discrimination case in en banc rehearing

8th Circuit finds for UPS in disability-discrimination case in en banc rehearing

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com May 21, 2018

A former UPS driver who claimed he was unfairly denied an eight-hour work day has lost his disability-discrimination case against the company after a decision by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The en banc court voted 6-3 to reverse a panel decision and restore summary judgment to UPS. The appellate court held that the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo