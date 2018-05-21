Quantcast
Man owes ex-wife part of $1M settlement with insurer

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 21, 2018

A Missouri appellate court says a man has to share a $1 million settlement with his ex-wife because it stemmed from an earlier suit that was subject to their dissolution agreement. Charles Kevin Baker and Kathleen Jo Weaver-Baker divorced in 2013. At the time of the dissolution, the husband was the plaintiff in a personal-injury suit. ...
