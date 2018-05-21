Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Panel supports naming new Kansas City airport for King

Panel supports naming new Kansas City airport for King

By: Associated Press May 21, 2018

A citizens' group is suggesting Kansas City either rename the city's airport or a major east-west street to honor Martin Luther King Jr., while a civil rights organization continues to promote renaming a different street for the civil rights icon. Kansas City is one of the largest cities in the U.S. with no public memorial to ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo