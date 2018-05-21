Quantcast
Home / Local / St. Louis prosecutors recused from Greitens case

St. Louis prosecutors recused from Greitens case

By: Associated Press May 21, 2018

It will be up to a special prosecutor if the invasion-of-privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will move forward. St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Monday agreed with a request from the city circuit attorney's office to recuse itself from the case. Susan Ryan, a spokeswoman for the circuit attorney's office, says that means ...
