Home / Editor's Picks / Car dealer not liable for customer’s icy fall, jury finds

Car dealer not liable for customer’s icy fall, jury finds

By: David Baugher May 22, 2018

A jury has decided that a patron who slipped and fell on a slick surface outside a car dealership will collect nothing for his injuries. “He did admit that the pathway that he used when he went into the dealership near the area he fell was cleared and salted,” said defense attorney Corey Kraushaar of Brown ...
