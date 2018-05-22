Quantcast
Home / Editor's Picks / Court says age doesn’t begin at conception

Court says age doesn’t begin at conception

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 22, 2018

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled Tuesday that a man can’t dodge his child-molestation convictions by calculating his victim’s age from the date of conception.
