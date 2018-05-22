Quantcast
McCarthy named associate judge in St. Louis

McCarthy named associate judge in St. Louis

By: Staff Report May 22, 2018

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed Thomas A. McCarthy as an associate circuit judge for the St. Louis Court. McCarthy replaces Judge Scott Millikan, whom Greitens earlier elevated to the circuit bench. Thomas McCarthy, a lifelong St. Louis resident, is an attorney with TuckerAllen and previously served as an assistant St. Louis County prosecuting attorney and a St. ...
