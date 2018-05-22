Newman, Comley & Ruth observes 25th anniversary

Quantcast
By: Staff Report May 22, 2018

  Newman, Comley & Ruth in Jefferson City observed its 25th anniversary in business with an open house April 18 for clients, friends and civic leaders. Stephen Newman, Mark Comley and John Ruth founded the firm in 1993, which today includes 10 attorneys, six of which are partners. The firm specializes in employment law, family law, ...
