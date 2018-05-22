Quantcast
Rules won’t let Greitens team question impeachment witnesses

By: David A. Lieb The Associated Press May 22, 2018

A Missouri House panel considering whether to try to impeach Gov. Eric Greitens for sexual misconduct and campaign-related allegations endorsed rules Tuesday that would prohibit the governor's attorneys from cross-examining witnesses during a special legislative session. Greitens' attorneys raised concerns that the rules, which would still need final approval from the full chamber, could diminish public ...
