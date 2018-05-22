Quantcast
Home / Editor's Picks / Supreme Court reprimands Platte County prosecutor

Supreme Court reprimands Platte County prosecutor

By: Jessica Shumaker May 22, 2018

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric G. Zahnd for his conduct while prosecuting a child sexual-abuse case. The court found Zahnd in violation of rules prohibiting lawyers from using means “that have no substantial purpose other than to embarrass, delay, or burden” a third person, as well as violating the ...
