Home / Editor's Picks / Jackson County, Circuit Court dismiss suit against former court administrator

Jackson County, Circuit Court dismiss suit against former court administrator

By: Jessica Shumaker May 23, 2018

Jackson County and the Jackson County Circuit Court have dismissed their civil case against former court administrator Teresa York and others they alleged worked with her to carry out a contract scheme that primarily benefitted her boyfriend.
