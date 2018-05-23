Quantcast
Military Legal Assistance Team seeks volunteer attorneys

By: Staff Report May 23, 2018

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is asking for volunteer attorneys to work with a recently created program that provides pro bono legal aid to Missouri’s military servicemembers and veterans. Attorneys interested in working with the Military Legal Assistance Team may submit a form on the attorney general’s office’s website or email Scotty Allen (scotty.allen@ago.mo.gov) directly. There ...
