Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Senate bill overhauls handling of sex-harassment complaints

Senate bill overhauls handling of sex-harassment complaints

By: Associated Press May 23, 2018

Senate negotiators on Wednesday released a bipartisan bill to overhaul the system for handling sexual-harassment complaints on Capitol Hill. The bill eliminates mandatory counseling, mediation and the "cooling off" period victims are currently required to wait before filing a lawsuit or requesting an administrative hearing. It also requires members of Congress to repay the Treasury for ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo