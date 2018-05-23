Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Stinson adds offices in Dallas and Denver

Stinson adds offices in Dallas and Denver

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 23, 2018

Stinson Leonard Street on May 23 announced a merger in Texas and the expansion of its operation in Colorado. "This is a historic day for our firm," Mark Hinderks, Stinson's managing partner, said in a press release. "We executed these two moves in different parts of the country but for the same reason: our firm is ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo