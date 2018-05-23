Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Woman who shot Kansas abortion doctor moved to halfway house

Woman who shot Kansas abortion doctor moved to halfway house

By: Roxana Hegeman Associated Press May 23, 2018

An anti-abortion activist who shot and wounded a Kansas abortion doctor and firebombed clinics in Oregon and other states in the 1990s was released Tuesday from federal prison to a halfway house to finish her sentence, sparking fears for the safety of abortion-clinic workers. The Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca, Minnesota confirmed Rachelle "Shelley" Shannon has ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo