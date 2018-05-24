Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Alaris reopens office in downtown St. Louis

Alaris reopens office in downtown St. Louis

By: Staff Report May 24, 2018

Alaris Litigation Services will celebrate the reopening of its downtown St. Louis office at 711 N. 11th Street at 8 a.m. on May 29. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and various Alaris clients are expected to attend. Alaris, which offers deposition, video, and online services to legal professionals, decided to remodel its downtown office after 12 years ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo