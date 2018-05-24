Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / FBI briefed on allegations against Missouri governor

FBI briefed on allegations against Missouri governor

By: David A. Lieb The Associated Press May 24, 2018

Allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens have been shared with federal authorities by a private attorney and a key lawmaker, according to testimony Thursday during a legislative hearing. The hearing by a special House committee considering whether to recommend Greitens' impeachment frequently turned testy as lawmakers questioned an attorney ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo