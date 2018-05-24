Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / ‘It’s about time’: Trump pardons late boxer Jack Johnson

‘It’s about time’: Trump pardons late boxer Jack Johnson

By: Associated Press May 24, 2018

President Donald Trump on Thursday granted a rare posthumous pardon to boxing's first black heavyweight champion, clearing Jack Johnson's name more than 100 years after what many see as his racially-charged conviction. "I am taking this very righteous step, I believe, to correct a wrong that occurred in our history and to honor a truly legendary ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo