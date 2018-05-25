Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Ex-FBI agent in Kansas City files sexual-harassment lawsuit

Ex-FBI agent in Kansas City files sexual-harassment lawsuit

By: Associated Press May 25, 2018

A former FBI agent in Kansas City contends in a lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by another agent and then punished when she reported it. The former agent, Julie Meriano, says she contacted Kansas City police about the male agent's behavior, which included creating a fake profile on a dating website with her picture and ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo