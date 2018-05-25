Forensic expert says only ‘benign’ photos on Greitens’ phone

An expert who analyzed Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ cellphone says he found traces of three photos from the day Greitens initiated a sexual encounter with a woman, however, all three were “benign.”

Forensics expert Brian Koberna testified Friday to a Missouri House committee trying to determine whether to bring impeachment proceedings against Greitens.

A woman has testified that Greitens bound, blindfolded and took a photo of her while she was at least partially nude in the basement of his home on March 21, 2015.

Koberna said he found traces of three deleted photos on that date that were “absolutely benign.” He said it’s possible there were more deleted photos for which traces no longer exist.

Koberna analyzed Greitens’ phone for a criminal case against Greitens that has since been dismissed.