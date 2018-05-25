Quantcast
Forensic expert says only ‘benign’ photos on Greitens’ phone

By: Associated Press May 25, 2018

An expert who analyzed Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' cellphone says he found traces of three photos from the day Greitens initiated a sexual encounter with a woman, however, all three were "benign." Forensics expert Brian Koberna testified Friday to a Missouri House committee trying to determine whether to bring impeachment proceedings against Greitens. A woman has testified ...
