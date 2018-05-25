Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Missouri lawmakers subpoena Greitens to testify

Missouri lawmakers subpoena Greitens to testify

By: Associated Press May 25, 2018

Missouri lawmakers have subpoenaed Gov. Eric Greitens to testify before a special panel considering whether to try to impeach and remove him from office. The chairman of the House investigatory panel announced Friday that it has subpoenaed Greitens to appear before the committee on June 4. The Republican governor has so far declined to testify before the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo