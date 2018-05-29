Quantcast
Home / Editor's Picks / Court upholds economic damages for unborn child’s death

Court upholds economic damages for unborn child’s death

By: Jessica Shumaker May 29, 2018

The Western District Court of Appeals has upheld $125,000 in economic damages a Clay County jury entered against a North Kansas City Hospital doctor and emergency medical practice for the death of a woman’s unborn son. In the order Tuesday, a three-judge panel ruled that the admission at trial of an expert economist’s testimony on damages ...
