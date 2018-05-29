Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Few insights contained in rebuke of prosecutor

Few insights contained in rebuke of prosecutor

By: Jessica Shumaker May 29, 2018

When the Missouri Supreme Court reprimanded Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric G. Zahnd for his conduct while prosecuting a child sexual-abuse case, it did not give much insight into how it reached its decision. Nor did the court offer much insight for other prosecutors on avoiding a similar outcome. On May 22, the court issued a ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo