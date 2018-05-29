Quantcast
Missouri Gov. Greitens to resign amid scandals investigation

By: David A. Lieb The Associated Press May 29, 2018

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhodes Scholar and Navy SEAL officer made him a rising star in Republican politics, abruptly announced his resignation Tuesday after a scandal involving an affair with his former hairdresser led to a broader investigation by prosecutors and state legislators.
