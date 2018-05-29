Quantcast
Mizzou dispute-resolution degree spared in cuts

Mizzou dispute-resolution degree spared in cuts

By: Jessica Shumaker May 29, 2018

A groundbreaking graduate program in the University of Missouri School of Law is safe — for now —from the chopping block in the midst of higher-education budget cuts and declining student enrollment. In an announcement May 16, the university listed 12 programs it intends to close. The law school’s Dispute Resolution LL.M. program was not on ...
