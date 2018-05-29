Plattsburg attorney disbarred after sending stand-in for drug test

Quantcast
By: Jessica Shumaker May 29, 2018

The Missouri Supreme Court has disbarred a Plattsburg attorney, finding her in violation of mishandling client’s funds and also lying to the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel about her problems with drugs and gambling.
