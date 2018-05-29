Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / St. Louis prosecutor will seek more summonses over warrants

St. Louis prosecutor will seek more summonses over warrants

By: Nicholas Phillips May 29, 2018

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday it will now seek summonses instead of arrest warrants for lower-level felonies in order to reduce the amount of defendants in custody.
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo