Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Lawsuit: Care home forced disabled man to fight to the death

Lawsuit: Care home forced disabled man to fight to the death

By: Associated Press May 31, 2018

A developmentally disabled Missouri man was forced to fight another man for the "amusement" of people who ran the private care home where he lived and was left to die in a bathtub from injuries he suffered in the clash, his mother has alleged in a lawsuit. Carolyn Summers, the mother of Carl DeBrodie, also alleges ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo