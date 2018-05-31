Quantcast
St. Louis to seek summonses rather than warrants in low-level cases

By: Nicholas Phillips May 31, 2018

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office will begin to seek summonses instead of arrest warrants for people charged with lower-level felonies in order to reduce the amount of defendants in city custody.
