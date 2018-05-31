Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump mulls commuting Blagojevich’s term, pardoning Stewart

Trump mulls commuting Blagojevich’s term, pardoning Stewart

By: Darlene Superville Associated Press May 31, 2018

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he's considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of corruption, and pardoning lifestyle maven Martha Stewart, who did a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of charges related to a stock sale. Hours earlier, Trump said on Twitter that he will pardon ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo