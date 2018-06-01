Quantcast
Chicago teen activists seek peace for gun violence

By: Associated Press June 1, 2018

At his desk at North Lawndale College Prep High School, Gerald Smith keeps a small calendar that holds unimaginable grief. In its pages, the dean and student advocate writes the name of each student who's lost a family member, many of them to gun violence. And then he deploys the Peace Warriors — students who have ...
