Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Greitens signs laws, issues pardons in final hours as governor

Greitens signs laws, issues pardons in final hours as governor

By: Associated Press June 1, 2018

Hours before he left office, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday signed scores of new laws, including a measure that makes it a crime to try to threaten a person using a private sexual image — the same allegation that led to his downfall. In the flurry of last-minute activity, the governor approved 77 new laws, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo